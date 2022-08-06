EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.84-$6.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.71-$1.77 EPS.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $170.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.79. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 85.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price target on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

