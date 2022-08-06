Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 243,671 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 45.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 16.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 28.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.78% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Trading Up 3.9 %

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $482.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.00 and a beta of 4.43. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.07.

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.28%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

