Eden (EDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $397,422.08

Eden (EDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $397,422.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003937 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00131784 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033706 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00069201 BTC.
Eden Profile
Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.
Buying and Selling Eden
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.