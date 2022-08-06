Eden (EDN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $397,422.08

Eden (EDN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Eden has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $397,422.08 and approximately $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eden alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,921.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003385 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00131784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00069201 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (CRYPTO:EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.