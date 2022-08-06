Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.
Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 432,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,537. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
