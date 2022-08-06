Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $623.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.02. The company had a trading volume of 432,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,537. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 95,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,214 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 64.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.