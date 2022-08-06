Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 9,232 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $85,949.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $22.98.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
