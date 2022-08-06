Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) General Counsel John R. Moore Sells 9,232 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $85,949.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.56. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewise Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,565,000 after acquiring an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $6,427,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 35,572 shares during the period.

EWTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

