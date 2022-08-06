Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 102.48% and a negative net margin of 672.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of EIGR stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. 728,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,367. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Trading of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 31,734 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 102,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

