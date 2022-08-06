Elastos (ELA) One Day Volume Hits $3.50 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00010492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elastos has a market cap of $48.91 million and $3.50 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elastos has traded up 33% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

