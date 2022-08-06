Elastos (ELA) Reaches Market Cap of $52.41 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 6th. Elastos has a total market cap of $52.41 million and $6.45 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be purchased for $2.58 or 0.00011108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004287 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000388 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001180 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.