Electra Protocol (XEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million

Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Electra Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded down 4% against the dollar. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $47,111.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electra Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,140.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003651 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002209 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00132976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033916 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00067717 BTC.

Electra Protocol Profile

Electra Protocol (XEP) is a coin. Electra Protocol’s total supply is 17,764,656,765 coins and its circulating supply is 17,507,490,758 coins. Electra Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ephelants360 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electra Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/ElectraProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electra Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the U.S.A, ephelant360 is a Blockchain-based platform to create/develop film & tv production content. It provides users with a selection of screenplays, made by other ephelants360 users, where they can find the content to suit their film/tv production project. There is an available A.I. software analysis to assist users in finding the most suitable production content for each case. The XEP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that serves as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community. The XEP token can also be used to pay for subscriptions or to submit screenplays for A.I. analysis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.