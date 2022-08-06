Elektron Technology (LON:EKT) Shares Up 0.9%

Elektron Technology PLC (LON:EKT – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.95 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.66). 297,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 359,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.65).

Elektron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £99.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 53.50.

About Elektron Technology

(Get Rating)

Elektron Technology plc designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect, monitor, and control worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Bulgin, Checkit, and Elektron Eye Technology. It is also involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of electromechanical components and instrumentation products; provides Web-based service for work management and automated monitoring; and supplies precision measurement equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elektron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elektron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.