Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$15.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.90. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$10.99 and a 52 week high of C$15.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.88.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$260.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.068514 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

