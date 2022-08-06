Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.90-$8.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.80 billion-$29.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.27 billion.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.32. 2,814,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,261. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $316.10 and a 200 day moving average of $289.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and's revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $316.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

