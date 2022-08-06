Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.90-$8.05 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Trading Down 1.5 %

LLY traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $301.32. 2,814,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $316.10 and a 200 day moving average of $289.32.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

