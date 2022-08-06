Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.
Ellington Financial Stock Performance
Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $4,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 271,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 266,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 151,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 377,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares during the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
