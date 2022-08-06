Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on September 26th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

EARN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,833. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $109.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EARN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

