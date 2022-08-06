Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $88.81

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88.81 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 91.90 ($1.13). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 91.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 684,177 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Empiric Student Property to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 105 ($1.29) to GBX 85 ($1.04) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 105 ($1.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £556.81 million and a P/E ratio of 1,846.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. Empiric Student Property’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

