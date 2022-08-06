Endurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:EDNCU) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94. 6,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 1,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Endurance Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endurance Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endurance Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNCU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About Endurance Acquisition

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

