Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at National Bankshares

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of ERF stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. Enerplus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $18.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $48,945,000. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,650,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth $23,004,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,443,309 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,847,000 after buying an additional 1,528,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.