Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.30. Enovis also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.15-$2.35 EPS.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.42. 293,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,978. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $52.27 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.13.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. Enovis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

