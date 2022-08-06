Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Sells $700,000.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Enovix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.41 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
