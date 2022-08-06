Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Insider Sells $700,000.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enovix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.41 on Friday. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $39.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

