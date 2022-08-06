Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,314,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973,893. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPD. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

