Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.1 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.70. 3,314,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,893. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.