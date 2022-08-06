Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $439.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Entravision Communications ( NYSE:EVC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Entravision Communications had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik purchased 45,448 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 63,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $315,672.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 140,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,262.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik acquired 45,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $228,148.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 277,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,679.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,972,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,925,000 after buying an additional 858,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,101,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,041,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,623,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,703,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,387,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 311,117 shares in the last quarter. 57.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

