EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Plans Special Dividend of $1.50

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) declared a special dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, September 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00.

EOG Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $15.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $107.01 on Friday. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,307,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,889 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $478,102,000 after acquiring an additional 760,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,649 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,492,000 after acquiring an additional 182,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,485.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 188,335 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

