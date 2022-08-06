EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $450.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $444.62.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $427.39 on Friday. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

