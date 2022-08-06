EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.48- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q3 guidance to at least $2.48 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPAM. Cowen boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $444.62.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $12.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $427.39. 856,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,560. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.05, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

