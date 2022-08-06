ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.85. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $451.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.60 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 9,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $553,496.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ePlus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

