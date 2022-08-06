Equal (EQL) Price Reaches $0.0010

Equal (EQL) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Equal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $410,347.15 and approximately $13,344.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Equal has traded 70.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,176.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003627 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00132900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00033891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067731 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io.

Buying and Selling Equal

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

