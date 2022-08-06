Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 6th (AEHR, ARDX, AXS, CTO, DORM, FN, GNTX, GWRS, HNI, HOG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, August 6th:
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
