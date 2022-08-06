Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 6th (AEHR, ARDX, AXS, CTO, DORM, FN, GNTX, GWRS, HNI, HOG)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, August 6th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.