Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 6th (AEHR, ARDX, AXS, CTO, DORM, FN, GNTX, GWRS, HNI, HOG)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, August 6th:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.