Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 5th (ALG, APA, ARE, ATO, ATRI, BCRX, BERY, BGS, BXC, CCEP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 5th:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

APA (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

