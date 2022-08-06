Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 5th (ALG, APA, ARE, ATO, ATRI, BCRX, BERY, BGS, BXC, CCEP)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 5th:
Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
APA (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
