Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 5th (ALG, APA, ARE, ATO, ATRI, BCRX, BERY, BGS, BXC, CCEP)

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, August 5th:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

APA (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Block (NYSE:SQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

