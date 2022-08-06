Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Essent Group has a dividend payout ratio of 13.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Essent Group to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Essent Group stock opened at $42.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.90. Essent Group had a net margin of 78.25% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $264.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Essent Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Essent Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,798,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,139,000 after buying an additional 103,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

