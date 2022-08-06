Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.35-$14.55 EPS.
Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of ESS opened at $278.75 on Friday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $250.62 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.14.
Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.90%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,453,000 after buying an additional 37,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 631,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,152,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 431,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,196,000 after buying an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 167,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,813,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.
