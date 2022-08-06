Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,638,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.07% of Establishment Labs worth $110,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Madryn Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,475,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,411,000 after purchasing an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,192,485 shares in the company, valued at $175,043,952.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $64.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.02. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

