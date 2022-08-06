ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL) Shares Up 3.4%

ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 4,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 19,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET (NYSEARCA:MJXL – Get Rating) by 311.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.06% of ETFMG 2X Daily Alternative Harvest ET worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

