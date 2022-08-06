ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Position Lessened by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 493,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,322,000 after buying an additional 18,076 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,550,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 286,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81.

