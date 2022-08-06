EUNO Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (EUNO)

EUNO (EUNO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $968.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.16 or 0.00284263 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,614,612,031 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

