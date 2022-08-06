EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Trading Down 27.1%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) shares were down 27.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Up 37.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc, offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs.

