Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.43.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.91. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.56. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,141 shares of company stock valued at $156,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $54,755,000. SQN Investors LP purchased a new position in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at about $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,612,000. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,308,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

