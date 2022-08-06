EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues Earnings Results

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 43.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. EVERTEC updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.52-$2.60 EPS.

EVERTEC Trading Down 6.8 %

NYSE:EVTC traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.87. 285,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,322. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $33.57 and a 52-week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVTC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $236,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

