EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of EVO Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $33.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 669.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.86.

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $1,387,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,596.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,553. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $1,387,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,596.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $28,300,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,169,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,015,000 after acquiring an additional 609,713 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after acquiring an additional 526,837 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,803,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in EVO Payments by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

