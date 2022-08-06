Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lifted by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,506 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Exelon by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 514,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,384,000 after buying an additional 80,484 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 19.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 153,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 48.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 248,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,534,000 after purchasing an additional 80,702 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.77 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.14.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

In related news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.15.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

