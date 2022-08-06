eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,182,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.
  • On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

eXp World Trading Up 0.8 %

eXp World stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

