eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $137,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,182,967.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $140,220.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 6,390 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $96,169.50.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 41,270 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $619,462.70.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 161,985 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $2,439,494.10.

eXp World Trading Up 0.8 %

eXp World stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 3.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.58.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in eXp World in the second quarter worth approximately $1,127,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 8,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

