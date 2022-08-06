Falconswap (FSW) Tops One Day Volume of $227.00

Falconswap (FSW) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 6th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $578,566.22 and $227.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,199.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003622 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00132399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00034374 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00060785 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

FSW is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Falconswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

