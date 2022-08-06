Fantom Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last week, Fantom has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Fantom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $934.57 million and approximately $260.77 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,992.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00132313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00068292 BTC.

Fantom Coin Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a coin. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.