Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fanuc from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fanuc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Fanuc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Fanuc Stock Performance
Shares of FANUY opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Fanuc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $25.21.
About Fanuc
Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.
