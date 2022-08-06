Fear (FEAR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 6th. Fear has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $237,143.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,159.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00067798 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. "

