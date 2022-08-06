Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:FRT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.75. 834,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,267. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.