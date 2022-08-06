Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.29.

Shares of FRT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.75. The stock had a trading volume of 834,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,267. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.70%.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,816,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,292,000 after purchasing an additional 351,320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 447,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,683,000 after purchasing an additional 159,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 363,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,973,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

