Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8,535.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ferguson from £136.50 ($167.26) to £130 ($159.29) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £114.75 ($140.61) to £103.65 ($127.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Ferguson from £190 ($232.81) to £145 ($177.67) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average of $131.09. Ferguson has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

