Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 209.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $37.70 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $57.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.